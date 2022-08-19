National Para Athletics Championships: Sumit Antil, Yogesh Kathuniya create new world record | More sports News – Times of India

(Photo credit score: Sumit Antil Twitter)

BENGALURU: Tokyo Paralympics champion Javelin thrower Sumit Antil and silver medallist discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya created new world data on the ongoing fourth Indian Open National Para Athletics Championships on the Sri Kanteerava stadium right here on Friday.

Sumit, picked up from right here left off in Tokyo, and created a brand new world report after hurling the spear to a report distance of 68.62m in his occasion.

The 24-year-old para athlete’s earlier world report throw of 68.55m within the F64 class got here on the Tokyo Games final yr. He additionally broke the world report thrice throughout his six makes an attempt.

Yogesh, then again, additionally created a brand new world report within the discus throw occasion with a throw of 48.34m.