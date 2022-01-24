NATO allies put forces on standby as tensions rise over Ukraine crisis

“We will always respond to any deterioration of our security environment, including through strengthening our collective defence,” he added.

Latvia’s Foreign Affairs minister Edgars Rinkēvič has referred to as on NATO to deal with the “continuous” Russian and Belarusian army build-up on Ukraine’s borders, with “appropriate” countermeasures.

Rinkēvičs tweeted Monday: “We are reaching the point where continuous Russian and Belarusian military buildup in Europe needs to be addressed by appropriate NATO countermeasures.”

“It is time to increase allied forces presence in the Alliance’s Eastern flank both as measures of defense and deterrence,” the minister added.

US President Joe Biden discussed options for bolstering US troop levels within the Baltics and Eastern Europe along with his high army officers throughout a briefing at Camp David on Saturday, in keeping with a senior official.

On Sunday, the US State Department introduced that it will reduce staff levels at the US Embassy in Kyiv , Ukraine, out of an “abundance of caution,” starting with the departure of nonessential workers and relations.

Speaking to reporters on his method into the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels on Monday, the bloc’s chief diplomat Josep Borrell mentioned no resolution had been made on ordering European Union diplomatic workers and their households to go away Ukraine.

“We are not going to do the same thing, because we don’t know any specific reasons,” mentioned Borrell.

The UK Foreign Office additionally introduced Monday that some British Embassy workers and dependents are being withdrawn from Kyiv in response to rising threats from Russia.

Representatives from the 4 nations concerned within the “Normandy Format” talks — France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine — will meet on Wednesday to debate the state of affairs in Ukraine, an Élysée spokesperson confirmed to CNN.