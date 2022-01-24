NATO allies put forces on standby as tensions rise over Ukraine crisis
“We will always respond to any deterioration of our security environment, including through strengthening our collective defence,” he added.
Latvia’s Foreign Affairs minister Edgars Rinkēvič has referred to as on NATO to deal with the “continuous” Russian and Belarusian army build-up on Ukraine’s borders, with “appropriate” countermeasures.
“It is time to increase allied forces presence in the Alliance’s Eastern flank both as measures of defense and deterrence,” the minister added.
Speaking to reporters on his method into the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels on Monday, the bloc’s chief diplomat Josep Borrell mentioned no resolution had been made on ordering European Union diplomatic workers and their households to go away Ukraine.
“We are not going to do the same thing, because we don’t know any specific reasons,” mentioned Borrell.
The UK Foreign Office additionally introduced Monday that some British Embassy workers and dependents are being withdrawn from Kyiv in response to rising threats from Russia.
Representatives from the 4 nations concerned within the “Normandy Format” talks — France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine — will meet on Wednesday to debate the state of affairs in Ukraine, an Élysée spokesperson confirmed to CNN.