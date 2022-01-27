NATO chief says reaching out to Russia but ‘prepared for worst’

NATO on Wednesday delivered its proposals to Russia for a diplomatic answer to tensions triggered by Moscow’s navy build-up close to Ukraine, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated, however remained “prepared for the worst”.

“We are now reaching out to Russia once again to try to pursue a path of dialogue and find a political solution,” he stated, after the alliance despatched Moscow a written response to its safety calls for.

“But of course while we are hoping for and working for a good solution, de-escalation, we are also prepared for the worst,” he stated.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko confirmed to the information company Interfax that Moscow had obtained the response from NATO, which was handed to Russia’s envoy in Brussels.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Asked how lengthy Russia may take to review the response, he stated: “We’ll read it. We’ll study it. Our partners had taken nearly a month and a half to study our draft.”

Stoltenberg stated US-led NATO was prepared for a “real conversation” over Russian issues — however rejected a key Moscow demand to shut the door on Ukraine’s hope of becoming a member of.

“We cannot and will not compromise on the principles on which the security of our alliances and security in Europe and North America rest,” he stated.

The alliance’s proposals have been handed over the identical time because the US delivered its personal written response to the Kremlin.

Moscow blindsided the West by publishing two draft treaties for the US and NATO in December that might see Washington’s affect rolled again in japanese Europe.

The calls for have been made as Moscow massed some 100,000 troops on its border with Ukraine, in a transfer the West warns may very well be the prelude to a large-scale invasion.

Stoltenberg laid out a raft of areas the place he stated NATO thought it may interact constructively with the Kremlin, together with bettering communications, growing transparency round navy workouts, and arms management.

NATO is hoping its provide is sufficient to persuade Moscow to carry additional talks with the alliance and de-escalate the tensions on the bottom.

Read extra:

US responds to Russia’s security demands in Ukraine crisis

Germany offers Ukraine helmets, Kyiv’s Klitschko ‘speechless’

Biden says Putin could face sanctions if Russia invaded Ukraine