‘Nawab Malik has been arrested, he should resign’, demands BJP

An hour after Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik’s arrest in a cash laundering case linked to wished gangster Dawood Ibrahim, the Bharatiya Janata Party has demanded the Nationalist Congress Party chief’s resignation and warned of protests if he didn’t step down.

The BJP’s state chief, Chandrakant Patil, instructed reporters “we demand his resignation” and questioned the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance (fashioned by the NCP, the Shiv Sena, and the Congress).

“Nawab Malik has been arrested, he should resign now. We demand his resignation. If he doesn’t, we will protest. How are they running the government?” he was quoted by information company ANI.

“There is a long list of allegations against Maharashtra ministers,” he mentioned.

BJP chief and former minister Sudhir Mungantiwar mentioned: “If he has done something suspicious, then it should be probed. There should not be a rush to stamp it as vendetta politics.”

Malik’s NCP, nevertheless, has come out swinging to defend its senior chief, calling his questioning by the central company a ‘misuse of energy’ and decrying it as a strain tactic to silence his voice.

Malik, 62, has been an unsparing critic of the BJP over the previous few months, with day by day assaults on the Narcotics Control Bureau, because it dealt with the high-profile Aryan Khan case, and allegations that the opposition social gathering was utilizing central companies to intimidate its rivals, making headlines.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar led the cost earlier right this moment, claiming he knew Malik could be harassed as he was talking out in opposition to the BJP.

“…Malik was speaking openly (against the centre). We have been positive he’s going to be harassed,” he mentioned, “It is simple to link a Muslim with Dawood… Link people with a name, harass and defame them by misusing power.”

Pawar’s daughter, Supriya Sule, who’s a MP, referred to as it “an insult to Maharashtra“.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole referred to as Malik’s questioning an act of “revenge” and mentioned the necessity of the hour was to struggle unitedly in opposition to techniques to silence political opponents.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut additionally spoke out, telling information company ANI: “The way in which he was taken from his home is a challenge to Maharashtra government. A minister is taken away by central agencies by coming to our state.”

The BJP, nevertheless, has refused any such expenses and mentioned the Enforcement Directorate’s motion can’t be referred to as “vendetta politics”.

The social gathering additionally mentioned that if opposition leaders suspect misuse of energy, they’ll strategy courts.

ED officers got here to Malik’s residence early Wednesday morning. He was questioned briefly at residence earlier than being taken to the company’s workplace, the place he was questioned for seven extra hours earlier than being arrested, information company PTI reported.

A defiant Malik, as he was led away, mentioned: “Jhukenge nahi, darenge nahi, expose karenge (we will not bow down, won’t fear, will expose (the lies)).”

ANI, quoting sources, mentioned Malik was arrested due to non-cooperation.

After information of his arrest NCP staff protested close to their social gathering’s headquarters, which is situated near the ED’s workplace in south Mumbai.

With enter from ANI, PTI