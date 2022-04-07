NCHR presents Uzbekistan’s experience in the repatriation of its citizens

More than 530 folks had been returned to Uzbekistan in 2019-2021 from deprived areas akin to Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

This was famous on the thematic roundtable dialogue by Akmal Saidov, First Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Director of the National Center for Human Rights (NCHR).

The roundtable dialogue was organized by the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the Commissioners of the Oliy Majlis for human rights and youngsters’s rights, the NCHR, the UN OHCHR Regional Office for Central Asia. It was dedicated to the problems of strengthening the function and capabilities of nationwide human rights establishments in monitoring and evaluating actions for the reintegration and resocialization of repatriates from battle zones.

As Mr. Akmal Saidov emphasised, the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan, inside the framework of a humane coverage, carried out 5 particular operations “Mehr” to evacuate residents of Uzbekistan from the above nations. There are greater than 120 ladies and about 380 kids of the full variety of these returned.

The Government of Uzbekistan adopted normative-legal acts for his or her social adaptation and created republican and territorial interdepartmental commissions, which carried out rehabilitation and social adaptation measures for repatriates, their employment, and placement of kids in kindergartens and faculties, and many others.

On March 15, 2022, inside the framework of the forty ninth session of the UN Human Rights Council, a report was heard by the UN Special Rapporteur on the promotion and safety of human rights and basic freedoms whereas countering terrorism, Fionnuala D. Ní Aoláin, following a go to to Uzbekistan on November 29 – December 7 final 12 months.

She extremely appreciated the actions of Uzbekistan Government within the repatriation and reintegration of ladies and youngsters from Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan. According to her, the repatriation mannequin created in Uzbekistan and primarily based on the household and group is an instance of greatest practices in repatriation, guaranteeing the very best pursuits of the kid and the total reintegration of ladies.

Advertisement

Share this text: