Neeraj Chopra can compete in Lausanne Diamond League if ‘medically fit’: AFI chief | More sports News – Times of India

NEW DELHI: Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra , who pulled out of the current Commonwealth Games because of a minor harm, can compete within the Lausanne Diamond League Meeting on August 26 if he’s “medically fit”, in response to the highest boss of Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

The 24-year-old Chopra figured within the record of opponents for the Lausanne leg of the Diamond League Meeting on August 26.

But he’s but to take a name on his participation within the prestigious competitors.

“Neeraj will participate in (Lausanne) if he is declared medically fit,” Sumariwalla instructed PTI on Saturday.

Chopra had missed the Birmingham CWG because of a “minor” groin pressure he suffered whereas profitable a historic silver within the World Championships in Eugene, USA final month. He was suggested one-month relaxation.

“Neeraj is working on his rehabilitation and his team will take a call about the Lausanne Diamond League closer to the event,” a supply had stated a number of days again.

Birmingham CWG silver medallist Avinash Sable additionally figured within the males’s 3000m steeplechase occasion.