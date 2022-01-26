Neighbour’s cat joins woman doing exercise, copies her moves. Watch

Cat movies are sometimes completely hilarious to look at. Just like this video that reveals a cat becoming a member of a girl doing train. There is a chance that the video will go away you laughing out loud.

Originally posted on TikTok, the video captured folks’s consideration after being posted on an Instagram web page. “She caught on quick,” reads the caption shared together with the video.

The clip opens to reveals a girl mendacity on prime of an train mat. A cat is seen mendacity beside her too. Soon she begins shifting her palms in a selected gesture and the feline begins doing the identical with its paws.

Take a take a look at the laughter-inducing video:

The clip has been shared about ten hours in the past. Since being posted, the clip has gathered greater than 2,100 likes and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally prompted folks to put up diverse feedback.

“Hysterical,” wrote an Instagram person. “My cat and my neighbor’s pitbull. At this point the neighbor just tells people he’s actually my dog but he stays with him at night because my dad’s afraid of the dog,” posted one other. “Lol,” shared a 3rd.

What are your ideas on the video?