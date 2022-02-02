Image Source : TWITTER/@AKIBALIII Netflix’s ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’ to return with season 2

Netflix’s lately launched sequence, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein is profitable viewers hearts internationally with its style bending storyline which is a whole leisure package deal stuffed with a twisted story of affection, energy and revenge. Fans have been left captivated by the noteworthy performances by the ensemble solid, charming plot and the uplifting soundtrack that stored them engaged all through the 8 episode sequence.

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein has obtained stellar opinions from critics and audiences, not simply in India however all around the globe. It has ranked #6 in world Top 10 for TV, and has been on the Top 10 row in 11 nations together with Mauritius, Sri Lanka, Bahrain, Maldives, Oman, Qatar, and extra other than being persistently featured on the Top 10 row in India.

Our favorites, Vikrant (Tahir Raj Bhasin), Purva (Anchal Singh), Shikha (Shweta Tripathi), Akheraj (Saurabh Shukla) and Golden (Anantvijay Joshi) together with the opposite characters are set to return to motion as followers eagerly wait to seek out solutions to the numerous plot twists and ‘what if’ moments that season 1 stirred up alongside the way in which.

Tahir Raj Bhasin tweeted, “Uss din Khabar aayi ki Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein ka naya season aa raha hai aur hum khushi se kood pade. Sorry, just practicing Vikrant’s voiceovers again because a New Season is happening!!!!”

Commenting on the success of season 1, Creator, Producer, Director & Writer, Sidharth Sengupta stated, “Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein is a project which is extremely close to my heart and it is truly humbling to see it not only come to life but also being loved by audiences all over the globe. This journey would not have been possible without each and everyone who has worked so hard on this project. I am thankful to have such an enriching working relationship with my co-writers Anahata Menon & Varun Badola who helped carve out the intriguing plot and the multilayered characters. Tahir, Shweta and Anchal along with the ensemble cast who have beautifully brought these amazing characters to screen with such powerful performances and every member working behind the camera without whom this project would not have been possible. I am grateful to have collaborated with Netflix to bring out such an engaging story and it is overwhelming to know that such a vast audience not only in India but also across the world have enjoyed and appreciated the show. We are excited to get working on season 2 of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein and bring it for the fans soon.”

Talking concerning the success of the sequence, Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, stated, “We are delighted by the love that has been pouring in for our romantic-thriller, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, at the moment at quantity 6 within the Top 10 world non-english TV record and featured within the Top 10 row in 11 nations on Netflix, together with Mauritius, Sri Lanka, Bahrain, Maldives, Oman, Qatar, and extra. The twisted story has been appreciated by each critics and viewers alike, for its daring theme of subverting the gender dynamics, energy play in a relationship and the sharp and refreshing performances of Anchal, Tahir and the easy Saurabh Shukla who’ve packed in additional than a punch. For everybody who requested, what occurs subsequent, we’re excited to announce the second season of the genre-bending sequence with newer plot twists and surprises galore.”