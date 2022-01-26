New-born puppy hasn’t opened its eyes yet but loves getting belly rubs. Watch

The movies that present new-born puppies and kittens are at all times a pleasant watch. This video posted on Reddit, reveals how a new-born pupper is already hooked on getting cuddles and stomach rubs. This lovely pet video is assured to go away you with a smile and make you say ‘aww.’

The video opens to indicate a pet mendacity on a floor and getting some stomach rubs from a human who can be taking place to be recording this video. As the pet is means too tiny for the human to be utilizing their complete hand to present it stomach rubs, they solely use their forefinger to take action. The most lovable a part of the video are the tiny little kicks that the pet involuntarily finally ends up doing.

It is evidently very blissful and enjoys getting stomach rubs, even though it’s means too younger to have even opened its eyes. “He hasn’t opened his eyes yet but he’s open for belly rubs,” reads the caption to this cute pet video that was shared on the subReddit r/aww.

Watch it right here:

After being posted round 11 hours in the past, this video has acquired greater than 21,000 upvotes. And the numbers solely preserve going up. It has additionally acquired a number of feedback from individuals who love puppies and could not cease adoring this little cutie pie.

“I had heard dogs do the kicker foot reflexively, like how humans kick forward if struck just below the knee at the doctor’s office. I wasn’t sure about that but this really shows that it’s true to see a puppy inherently doing it,” posted a Redditor. “What a wonderful way to start this life! Someone who loves you giving you tummy rubs! So precious,” posted one other. “Awwww look at his little paws and feet!” commented a 3rd.

What are your ideas on this pet video?