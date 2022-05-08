New Hong Kong leader elected

Hong Kong has a brand new chief to interchange outgoing Chief Executive, Carrie Lam.

John Lee, a hard-line safety chief who oversaw the crackdown on Hong Kong’s pro-democracy motion was elected on Sunday greater than 99% of the vote by a 1500-strong pro-Beijing committee.

He was the one candidate, which led to speedy criticism from some quarters.

In a tweet, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, stated Lee’s election violated democratic rules, including that the method was one other step within the dismantling of the ‘one nation, two programs’ precept.

Lee will change present chief Carrie Lam on July 1. Her five-term was marked by enormous pro-democracy protests over the growing affect of Beijing in Hong Kong affairs.

The ensuing crackdown quashed nearly all dissent and undermined the town’s fame as a global enterprise hub.