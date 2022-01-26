New star born as clutch kid puts Sixers in BBL decider

The undermanned Sixers have been rank underdogs within the eyes of most, however nobody informed younger gun Hayden Kerr, who stepped as much as save Sydney in a exceptional BBL challenger.

Hayden Kerr is the early favorite to be Australian of the Year in 2023 after the Sixers rookie produced the knock of his life to assist Sydney to one of the unbelievable final-ball wins in BBL historical past.

The Sixers have been undermanned, below strain and rank underdogs within the eyes of most specialists, however due to Kerr’s unbeaten 98 off 58, their season isn’t over after a shocking four-wicket win over the Adelaide Strikers.

Watch each KFC BBL Finals sport Live & On-Demand on Kayo or catch up for FREE with minis on Kayo Freebies. Join Kayo Now >

With the group’s main run-scorer Josh Philippe becoming a member of the Edwards brothers in Covid isolation, and Daniel Hughes lacking with an ankle harm, the boys in magenta got little hope towards a Strikers facet knocked out Sydney’s different franchise only a few days in the past.

To make issues worse, Steve O’Keefe (calf) and Jordan Silk (hamstring) each picked up accidents within the first innings, which left them in need of expertise on the high of the order with Steve Smith’s potential return farcically blocked.

But the Sixers don’t take care of excuses, and it’s their subsequent man up mentality that has them in line to assert a historic three-peat after they tackle the Perth Scorchers on Friday night time.

The discuss heading into the Qualifier on Wednesday was how the Sixers might compete with so many batters out, however they needn’t have apprehensive as their main wicket taker confirmed he’s greater than useful with the willow.

Kerr was promoted to the highest of the order and smashed a career-best knock to turn into the unlikeliest hero within the largest match of his younger profession.

Kerr has dominated with the ball this season, however he’s no stranger to the willow given he opens the batting in membership cricket. But even he couldn’t have predicted such a knock given he’d solely scored 77 BBL runs earlier than Wednesday.

In one of the dramatic matches of all time, the Sixers wanted 12 off the ultimate over, and issues began disastrously when Abbott (41 off 20) was dismissed off the primary ball and Ben Dwarshuis was run out off the following supply.

But that didn’t have an effect on Kerr who smashed the fourth ball over the fence for six, earlier than he clipped the fifth supply for 2 runs.

Batting accomplice Silk, who was battling a hamstring harm, was then stunningly subbed out of the sport, with Lenton coming in for the ultimate ball.

Kerr didn’t hit it cleanly, nevertheless it didn’t matter as Lenton’s recent legs helped them scramble by means of for 2 to supply wild scenes that rivalled a Nick Kyrgios-Thanasi Kokkinakis match on Kia Arena.

There will likely be harm issues forward of Friday’s ultimate with skipper Moises Henriques additionally doubtful, however that will likely be behind their minds as they have fun a shocking night time that exhibits why they’re the competitors’s finest franchise.

STRUCK OUT

The Strikers had greater than sufficient possibilities to win this one, and they’ll rue a few expensive misses.

Alex Carey ought to have stumped Kerr off the primary supply of the innings, whereas Matt Renshaw dropped an absolute sitter later within the innings.

The Strikers batter could have changed mango seltzers because the drop of the summer time when he put down an absolute sitter in entrance of the rowdy followers within the Bill O’Reilly Stand.

To make issues worse, skipper Peter Siddle was the bowler, and the fiery fast gave his teammate a glance that might have killed. If solely he knew what was to observe.

Jonathan Wells seemed to have been the hero of their innings, however his 62 not out was meaningless ultimately as Adelaide’s 4/167 simply wasn’t sufficient.