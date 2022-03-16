New York Times correspondent must answer to false accreditation charges, Zim court rules | News24

Journalist Jeffrey Moyo will take the stand on 28 April on fees of violating the Immigration Act.

Moyo’s co-accused was acquitted final week.

The Committee to Protect Journalists says the case is supposed to intimidate the unbiased press in Zimbabwe.

If discovered responsible, Moyo faces as much as 10 years in jail.

A Justice of the Peace in Zimbabwe’s second largest metropolis Bulawayo on Tuesday dominated that New York Times correspondent Jeffrey Moyo had a case to reply on fees of allegedly serving to journalists to realize false accreditation.

Regional Magistrate Mark Dzira mentioned the State had sufficient proof to go forward with the trial on 28 April.

Moyo, 37, had utilized for discharge in a case the place he faces fees of allegedly serving to South Africa-based New York Times reporters Christina Goldbaum and Joao Silva to realize false accreditation. The State alleges that Moyo did this with the assistance of Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC) official Thabang Manhika.

Upon arrival into the nation, Goldbaum and Silva have been deported, which led to the arrest of Moyo and Manhika on 26 May 2021.

Angela Quintal, the Committee to Protect Journalists’ (CPJ) Africa programme coordinator, mentioned Moyo’s case was a transparent indication that the state was on a path to intimidate the unbiased media in Zimbabwe.

“The decision to deny the defence’s application to dismiss the case is doubly troubling as Moyo’s co-accused was acquitted in a separate trial last week, and simply reinforces perceptions that the case is being used to intimidate the independent press in Zimbabwe,” she mentioned.

In January, Moyo utilized for a separation of trial whereas Manhika raised considerations concerning the fees he was dealing with. The State did not amend Manhika’s fees, and he was then acquitted by Justice of the Peace Dzira.

At the closure of his case, Dzira informed journalists “it is unfortunate that the case took a lot of resources and wasted my time”.

Moyo faces not less than 10 years in jail if convicted below the Immigration Act.

