New Zealand welcomes Australian visitors as COVID-19 curbs ease

New Zealand welcomed lots of of vacationers from Australia with emotional scenes on Wednesday because it opened its borders to its trans-Tasmanian neighbor for the primary time since mid-2021.

Maori cultural performers greeted vacationers whereas households and mates hugged and cried on the Auckland International Airport the place two flights from Australia landed this morning. Those ready within the arrivals lounge held up boards saying “Hello & Kia Ora & G’day & Welcome.”

“Just so, so excited to be back, and all I really want to do is spend time with the family really,” Jane Cheeseman advised the New Zealand Herald, as she and her two kids had been reunited together with her sister forward of Easter vacation.

New Zealand had a number of the hardest curbs on this planet through the pandemic and its borders have been closed for more often than not since March 2020, apart from a short-lived journey bubble with Australia final yr that was suspended after a couple of months as COVID-19 unfold.

But the federal government has began to ease these more and more unpopular measures, hoping to spice up tourism and ease labor shortages now that Omicron is widespread domestically.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern advised Australia’s Channel 7 she was “extraordinarily excited” in regards to the reopening.

“I can’t actually imagine or remember a time when we would have been just so excited to be welcoming our Australian family back to our shores. It’s very genuine,” she added.

Air New Zealand stated it was operating 11 near-full flights from Australia on Wednesday.

“This is the first step in welcoming international visitors back to our shores and we couldn’t be more excited for both New Zealand and Air New Zealand,” the airline’s chief buyer and gross sales officer, Leanne Geraghty, stated in an announcement.

Rules for vacationers

Foreigners had been beforehand banned from coming into New Zealand, and till February residents trying to return needed to both make emergency requests to the federal government or safe a spot in state quarantine services.

Most vacationers coming into the nation must undertake pre-departure and arrival testing, whereas most foreigners are additionally required to be totally vaccinated.

Tourists from visa-waiver international locations together with the United States, Britain and Singapore will have the ability to go to from May 1. The border will stay closed for all different guests till October.

Chris Hipkins, COVID-19 Response Minister, stated curbs within the nation could be additional eased because the variety of new circumstances fall.

From Thursday, there shall be no restrictions on the variety of folks attending indoor occasions and there shall be some easing on the place masks must be worn.

New Zealand, which has a inhabitants of simply over 5 million, reported 9,542 new circumstances prior to now 24 hours, nicely beneath a peak of greater than 20,000 new circumstances a day. It has recorded simply 497 deaths from COVID because the begin of the outbreak.

