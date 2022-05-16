Nicola Gobbo said I should claim self defence, cop killer Debs tells court

Hallowes requested if Debs was performing in self-defence. Debs replied, “You could call it that.” Debs mentioned he had “no idea” whether or not he supposed to kill Miller. “That didn’t enter my mind. I just wanted to get him because he pulled a gun out.” Bandali Debs in 2002. Credit:Simon Schluter Debs mentioned that earlier than his trial in 2002 he was suggested later disgraced lawyer Nicola Gobbo to run a self-defence argument. “Nicola Gobbo tried to run a thing that it was self-defence at the first trial … she told me to run self-defence,” he mentioned.

But Debs agreed that he finally instructed Christopher Dane, QC – his barrister on the 2002 trial – to run a defence that he wasn’t in Moorabbin. Justice Stephen Kaye has instructed the jury Debs and Roberts have been convicted of the murders in 2002, however the Court of Appeal had granted Roberts a retrial. Debs on Monday mentioned he didn’t see how Silk died. “I don’t know what Roberts did at the scene because I was not at Silk’s bloody scene,” he mentioned. Roberts was 17 on the time of the shootings and was the then-boyfriend of Debs’ daughter, Nicole.

Debs beforehand described Roberts as “sort of the mule” in the course of the hold-ups as a result of it was his job to hold tools and tape up victims. The trial has additionally heard Debs’ conversations with relations in 2000, recorded by police listening units, during which he mentioned killing different cops, and Miller’s spouse and son, to distract the investigation into the Silk and Miller murders. Debs on Monday agreed it was him talking within the recordings however mentioned he couldn’t recall the conversations. He agreed with Hallowes’ suggestion he had finished “evil” issues, which included the separate murders of Kristy Harty within the Dandenong Ranges and Donna Hicks in Sydney’s western suburbs. But he rejected Hallowes’ options that he was the one particular person within the Hyundai in Moorabbin, that he shot each Silk and Miller, and that he was a liar.