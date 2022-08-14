Sports

Nikhat Zareen gifts PM Narendra Modi boxing gloves, Hima Das gives traditional gamcha | Commonwealth Games 2022 News – Times of India

Photo of The Wall The Wall7 hours ago
29 3 minutes read


NEW DELHI: Indian athletes expressed their elation at being honoured by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his or her superlative exhibiting at Birmingham Commonwealth Games with Nikhat Zareen gifting him her boxing gloves and sprinter Hima Das giving the normal Assamese gamcha.
Modi, on Saturday, hosted the Indian contingent at his residence to felicitate the gamers.

The Indian athletes produced a sensational present in Birmingham, claiming 61 medals, together with 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze.
“Honoured to gift the boxing gloves signed by all the pugilists to our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi sir. Thank you for this amazing opportunity. A great day spent with my fellow athletes who have made the country proud,” Nikhat tweeted.

The star boxer, world championship gold medallist, received the yellow steel in her weight class on the Games.
Hima wrote on her Twitter deal with, “Elated to receive blessings from our honourable Prime Minister – Shri @narendramodi Ji, by virtue of Commonwealth Games 2022. Fortunate to have presented him with our traditional gamcha, wrapped with immense gratitude from all of Assam.”

Champion weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, who received the gold medal with out breaking a sweat, a 12 months after her historic silver on the Tokyo Olympics, thanked the PM for his phrases of encouragement.
“Honoured to meet & interact with our Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi
Sir. Thank you so much sir for all your support & encouragement. Jai Hind,” Chanu mentioned.

The golden interval of Indian sports activities is knocking on the door, mentioned the prime minister as he hailed the advantageous present of the Indian contingent.
“Thank You Sir for sparing your valuable time and inviting us over to your residence. It was like always a delight to speak with you,” wrote shuttler Chirag Shetty on the microblogging website.

His younger badminton colleague Lakshya Sen, who received the lads’s singles title in spectacular trend, too expressed his gratitude at being honoured by the PM.
“What a great day for all the Athletes #gratitude. Thank you so much Sir for appreciating our hard work and for your words of encouragement. We are all very grateful for your support. Will continue to make our nation proud. Jai Hind!” Sen tweeted.

Star Indian para desk tennis participant Bhavina Patel, who received the gold medal within the ladies’s singles class 3-5, known as the interplay with Modi motivating.
“Meeting Hon. PM @narendramodi ji once again, interacting with him and seeking blessing was motivating and inspiring as always. His keen interest in our performances and detailed conversations are very gratifying!” Bhavina mentioned.

After the felicitation programme, the prime minister mentioned the “CWG 2022 will always be remembered for memorable performances and diversifying our pursuit for excellence.”





Source link

Tags
Photo of The Wall The Wall7 hours ago
29 3 minutes read
Photo of The Wall

The Wall

Back to top button