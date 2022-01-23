World
Nine hamster samples test positive for Covid-19 in Hong Kong – Times of India
HONG KONG: Nine hamster samples have examined constructive for the Covid-19 in Hong Kong, native media has reported.
Around 2,600 small animals seized by Hong Kong’s animal authorities had been examined for the virus of which 9 have been examined constructive, Hong Kong Free Press reported on Saturday.
Health authorities suspected town’s rapidly spiralling Covid-19 outbreak could also be linked to hamster shipments from the Netherlands carrying the virus, after 5 ladies who visited hamster retailers or bought hamsters between January 4 and 11 turned contaminated, the Hong Kong Free Press additional reported.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the chance of animal-to-human transmission is low, while low authorities have cited the necessity to defend public well being.
A complete of two,581 small animals had been seized from native pet shops through the previous week, Hong Kong Free Press mentioned citing authorities figures.
