No bubble is foolproof around the world: AIFF president Praful Patel | Football News – Times of India

NAVI MUMBAI: All India Football Federation president Praful Patel on Sunday denied that the bio-bubble for the Women’s Asian Cup was weak as a number of COVID-19 circumstances among the many house staff’s gamers led to the cancellation of their match towards Chinese Taipei The dozen optimistic circumstances of COVID meant that India’s marketing campaign within the premier continental event was over.

“Unfortunately, this happened to us despite the best measures put in place, and it is sheer bad luck that it happened to us. Let there be no fingers pointed at any. We need to understand this is a pandemic situation, and no bubble is foolproof around the world,” Patel mentioned in an announcement.

Apart from the COVID circumstances, two gamers have been additionally laid low by accidents.

Patel additionally mentioned that the ladies have been heartbroken and urged everybody to respect their emotions.

“The team is heartbroken, and I request all to their feelings and sentiments. I am proud of the great promise the team showed in their first match, and am confident that they will prove their mettle in the near future,” added Patel, who can be a FIFA council member and chairperson of the event’s native organising committee.

“We are as disappointed as probably the entire nation would be right now with this unwarranted situation. However, the players’ health and well-being are of paramount importance to us, and it cannot be compromised under any circumstances,” he mentioned.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) mentioned given the scenario, Article 4.1 of the event guidelines comes into impact, which makes it clear that if a staff fails to assemble for a match, it could be “considered to have withdrawn from the relevant Competition.”

India failed to call the required minimal of 13 gamers for the Group A match towards Chinese Taipei earlier than the sport and there was no signal of the staff on the floor even because the rivals warmed up.

India have been subsequent scheduled to play China of their ultimate group match on Wednesday however that’s unlikely to go forward now provided that the staff doesn’t have sufficient gamers to area an XI.

The knockouts begin from January 30, making it practically unattainable for the event organisers to manoeuvre the schedule.

According to Patel, the Blue Tigresses would bounce again.

“This is not the end of the world. The promise on display in the first match against Islamic Republic of Iran was there for all to see, and (I) am confident they will bounce back from this temporary setback,” mentioned Patel.

India have been held to a goalless draw by Iran of their opener on January 20.