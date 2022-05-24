World
No immediate need for mass monkeypox vaccinations: WHO official – Times of India
LONDON: The World Health Organization doesn’t consider the outbreak of monkeypox exterior of Africa requires mass vaccinations as measures like good hygiene and secure sexual behaviour will assist management its unfold, a senior official stated on Monday.
In an interview with Reuters, Richard Pebody, who leads the high-threat pathogen workforce at WHO Europe, additionally stated fast provides of vaccines and antivirals are comparatively restricted.
His feedback got here because the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated it was within the technique of releasing some Jynneos vaccine doses to be used in monkeypox instances.
Public well being authorities in Europe and North America are investigating over 100 suspected and confirmed instances of the viral an infection within the worst outbreak of the virus exterior of Africa, the place it’s endemic.
The major measures to manage the outbreak are contact tracing and isolation, he stated, noting that it isn’t a virus that spreads very simply nor has it thus far induced severe illness.
“We’re not at a situation where we’re moving to widespread vaccination of populations,” he stated.
It is unclear what’s driving the outbreak, with scientists making an attempt to know the origin of the instances and whether or not something in regards to the virus has modified. There isn’t any proof the virus has mutated, a senior government on the U.N. company stated individually on Monday.
Many – however not all – of the individuals who have been identified within the present monkeypox outbreak have been males who’ve intercourse with males (MSM).
