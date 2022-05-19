No money to buy petrol, this country asks citizen not to wait in line at pumps

Sri Lanka has no cash left to purchase even a ship of petrol because the island nation’s financial disaster continues. It just lately obtained diesel lifeline from India.

Sri Lanka is working out of petrol, and it doesn’t have the funds for to purchase contemporary inventory. The financial disaster has reached some extent the place the island nation doesn’t have sufficient international change to purchase a ship of petrol. It is urging its individuals to cease queueing up outdoors petrol pumps to purchase gas. Long queues of automobiles, together with public transport, have been seen within the capital metropolis of Colombo because the gas disaster in Sri Lanka has worsened.

Sri Lankan energy and vitality minister Kanchana Wijesekera informed Parliament that the nation is dealing with a difficulty of petrol availability. He admitted that the federal government doesn’t have the funds for to purchase petrol. “We do not need US {dollars} to make the fee for the vessel with petrol,” he mentioned. Since March 28, a vessel with petrol has been anchored in Sri Lankan waters. Wijesekera added that one other 53 million {dollars} is due for a similar vessel for a earlier cargo in January 2022.

“This is why we requested the individuals to not wait in line for gas. There is not any subject with diesel. But, please don’t stay in line for petrol. We have restricted shares of petrol and try to distribute it accordingly for important providers, particularly ambulances,” the minister said. However, he assured that the country has received sufficient stocks of diesel. “On Tuesday, we distributed super diesel and auto diesel to all the filling stations in the country. We hope to ensure the continuous supply of diesel from today (Wednesday) to all the 1,190 active filling stations in the country, although there are 1,300 filling stations,” he informed the House.

“We apologise for this. We perceive that three-wheelers can solely function with the day by day gas purchases. We enchantment to the general public to not stay in line for gas on Wednesday and Thursday,” Wijesekera mentioned. The minister additionally appealed in opposition to hoarding of gas and mentioned the federal government can’t ship petrol for the following two days. Wijesekera mentioned it could take one other three days from Friday to finish the distribution of petrol to all filling stations.

“Of the 67 proposals made to the ministry on gas purchases, 39 had been recognized as virtually relevant in Sri Lanka,” he mentioned, including that it doesn’t matter what proposal is made, the nation can’t import petrol with out opening the letter of credit score.

Sri Lanka wants 530 million {dollars} for gas imports subsequent month. The minister mentioned that even when the nation receives the good thing about an Indian Credit Line, it wants greater than 500 million {dollars} for gas purchases monthly, which is almost 3 times greater than what the nation paid two years in the past.

Earlier this month, India helped Sri Lanka with its present credit score line by an additional 200 million {dollars} to refill its gas inventory. India has dedicated over USD 3 billion to the debt-ridden island nation in loans, credit score traces and credit score swaps since January this 12 months.

Sri Lanka goes by way of the worst financial disaster since independence in 1948. A crippling scarcity of international reserves has led to lengthy queues for gas, cooking gasoline and different necessities whereas energy cuts and hovering meals costs heaped distress on the individuals.

