’Not apologising’: Blow-up over wife demand

A podcast host has doubled down on a comment about feminine our bodies after delivery – regardless of big outrage labelling it “misogynistic”.

The male hosts of a worrying new podcast are being broadly criticised over feedback made claiming they’d depart their future spouse if she didn’t shed weight after giving delivery.

Brothers Anthony Casasanta and Nick Casasanta launched “The No Filter Pod” earlier this month with pal Jason Girratano – describing it as “the most blunt podcast in the world”.

While their present is intentionally designed to be “controversial”, many are condemning the present over feedback made by Anthony a few potential future spouse’s physique after she offers delivery to his youngster.

The feedback have been shortly gone viral, with ladies branding them “disgusting”, “horrendous” and “God awful”.

In an announcement issued to information.com.au, “The No Filter Pod” stated the feedback had been taken “out of context” however doubled down on the controversial remarks.

“We just don’t want our wives to be obese. We feel as if society promotes obesity which is a very unhealthy and uncomfortable way of living.

“We promote healthy lifestyles here at NoFilterPod. It’s also not only about weight gain after childbirth, it’s also about mental health as well as the physical health. We feel like it’s very important to hold spouses both men and women to a high standard.”

The backlash was sparked by the lads themselves, who all play NFL within the US, after they shared the clip on TikTok, asking: “Is this too much?”

“If my wife lets herself go after I have kids with her, I’m going to tell her once,” Anthony tells Nick and Jason.

“‘If you don’t get your sh*t together, because I still want to be sexually attracted to my wife, my spouse, but if you can’t do that, I’m out’.”

The guys stated they have been ready a destructive response however obtained an avalanche of a response, predominantly condemning the view and labelling it “misogynistic”.

“We really feel as the video was taken out of context,” the trio stated in an announcement.

“We will not be apologising.”

Women have fought again in droves, with many creating movies in response to the clip, whereas others flooded the blokes social media feeds with their ideas forcing the podcast hosts to show off feedback.

Alex Light, a British physique confidence influencer, described the assertion as “one of the worst things” she’s seen on the web in a very long time including there wasn’t sufficient time to “fully express how SH*TTY what this man is saying is”.

“So, a woman – your future wife, God help her – pushes an entire human out of her vagina and you want her to stay skinny, or at least get skinny, straight away – and if she doesn’t, you’ll leave her,” she begins in a video shared on Instagram.

“What you’re saying is that when you get married, you’re not looking for a partnership, that’s not what you want.

“You want to own and control your wife. You want her to look and behave a certain way – your way – you want her to conform to your standards and if she doesn’t, she’s gone.

“What a fu*king idiot man.”

Her publish has obtained tons of of feedback from different outraged ladies, all agreeing that the feedback have been “scary” and “heartbreaking”.

“That video literally made me nauseous. Thank you for being you and calling this out,” one wrote.

“The scary thing is him (and society) will probably manipulate his future partner into thinking that he’s right. That if she doesn’t ‘snap back after giving birth’ she’s ‘let herself go’. This is heartbreaking,” one other commented.

“Where is the respect, the love, the admiration for his partner. I actually feel sorry for him. Clearly he has no idea what love is,” one lady stated.

As one merely acknowledged: “I can’t even comment on this cus the outrage is just UNREAL.”

Comments on the blokes’ private Instagram accounts, which haven’t but been disabled, displayed an analogous response.

“You’ve made a fool of yourself and you’ve made an already foolish world more worrisome,” one raged.

“Why are you turning off your comments? yallll are a joke and can’t take the heat,” one other lamented.

Anthony, Nick and Jason have claimed they’re receiving demise threats over the outcry however have continued to publish clips on TikTok on subjects surrounding dishonest, “fitness chicks” and feminine vs male worth.

According to the boys, women who exercise are “superior to all women”, calling them “top of the line”.

They additionally reckon “girls cheat more than guys” and girls search “financial security from their husbands” citing that every one they ask for in return is that “you don’t sleep around with like 50 dudes”.

Understandably, these statements have additionally not gone down nicely, with phrases akin to “repulsive”, “vile” and “red flag” getting used to explain them within the feedback.

