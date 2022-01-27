Not Ramnagar, Uttarakhand’s Ex Chief Minister Harish Rawat Will Contest From…

It additionally nominated Mr Rawat’s daughter Anupama Rawat from the Haridwar rural meeting seat.

New Delhi:

Former Uttarakhand chief minister and Congress chief Harish Rawat will now contest the February 14 meeting elections from Lalkuan seat as a substitute of Ramnagar, which was introduced earlier.

The Congress modified Mr Rawat’s seat within the third checklist of 10 candidates introduced late on Wednesday. In this checklist, the get together modified the seats of 5 of its beforehand nominated candidates.

It additionally nominated Mr Rawat’s daughter Anupama Rawat from the Haridwar rural meeting seat.

He had unsuccessfully contested from the Kichcha and Haridwar rural meeting seats within the final meeting polls in 2017.

Mr Rawat replaces Sandhya Dalakoti for the Lalkuan seat, whereas Mahender Pal Singh will now contest in Mr Rawat’s place from Ramnagar meeting constituency.

Mr Singh was earlier nominated by the get together to contest the Kaladhungi meeting seat, from the place the get together has now fielded Mahesh Sharma.

The Congress additionally nominated Gaurav Chaudhary instead of Mohit Uniyal for the Doiwala meeting seat and Ravi Bahadur changed Barkha Rani for the Jwalapur-SC seat.

The get together has nominated Yashpal Rana from Roorkee.

