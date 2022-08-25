Novak Djokovic says he is unable to travel to New York for US Open | Tennis News – Times of India

Sadly, I won’t be able to journey to NY this time for US Open. Thank you #NoleFam to your messages of affection and s… https://t.co/OUlcMzH17p — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) 1661437187000

Former world primary Novak Djokovic stated on Thursday that he won’t be able to journey to New York to compete on the US Open , the final Grand Slam of the yr that begins subsequent week, having refused to be vaccinated in opposition to Covid-19.Current guidelines require travellers to point out proof of full vaccination to board flights to and enter the United States.“Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open,” Djokovic wrote on Twitter. “Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again.”

The Serbian beforehand stated he was ready to overlook Grand Slam tournaments that require collaborating gamers to be vaccinated in opposition to Covid-19.

Djokovic was on the entry record for the August 29-September 11 match in New York.

The 35-year-old was additionally unable to defend his Australian Open crown earlier this yr after being deported from the nation over his vaccination standing.