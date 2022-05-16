NSW premier, rail union meet on new trains

The NSW authorities is attempting to resolve a long-running concern with the rail union over new intercity trains which have been mothballed for greater than a 12 months amid security considerations.

Premier Dominic Perrottet will discuss with Rail, Tram and Bus Union NSW secretary Alex Claassens on Monday after negotiations between the federal government and union blew up final week.

Mr Perrottet is hoping the longstanding points with the New Intercity Fleet will be resolved.

“These are world-class trains, they are world leading and they should be on the tracks,” he mentioned on Monday.

Finance Minister Damien Tudehope abruptly ended negotiations with the union on Thursday, saying he wouldn’t assist any requests which delayed the introduction of the brand new fleet, together with fixing security considerations held by the union.

The union argues guards on the Korean-built Mariyung fleet of trains won’t be able to adequately monitor the security of passengers on platforms as trains arrive and depart.

The Office of the National Rail Safety Regulator authorized the trains as secure in July, however the union mentioned the security evaluation was carried out by the identical firm that constructed the trains, and so they had unbiased assessments stipulating the trains weren’t secure.

Mr Tudehope mentioned on Friday the union ought to increase any security considerations with the regulator and he wouldn’t submit the union’s claims for fixes, which Transport for NSW mentioned would price $1 billion, to the federal government’s expenditure evaluation committee.

The union says the brand new trains are a catastrophe ready to occur, whereas the premier has criticised RTBU management.

“The union bosses are putting their own interests above the people of our state,” Mr Perrottet mentioned.

“There has been a number of issues … today it’s time to get the job done.”

Mr Perrottet mentioned the union ought to settle for the security regulator’s determination.

“What’s the point of a safety regulator if they say (the trains) are safe and the trains won’t operate? We may as well not have a safety regulator,” he mentioned.

The premier mentioned he accepted the union and the federal government wouldn’t agree on every part however a compromise was wanted so the trains may begin working.