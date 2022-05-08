NYPD: Torie Branch arrested, charged after 95-year-old’s electric wheelchair stolen

NEW YORK — Police have made an arrest after they mentioned an individual was noticed driving a 95-year-old Holocaust survivor’s stolen electric wheelchair on the Upper West Side.

Torie Branch, 45, from the Bronx, was charged with grand larceny and prison possession of stolen property, NYPD mentioned Saturday.

Thanks to everybody who helped unfold the phrase about this heartless crime. @NYPDDetectives have arrested a 45-year-old man from the Bronx who has been charged with grand larceny and prison possession of stolen property. https://t.co/wKtcvXLd7Q — Commissioner Sewell (@NYPDPC) May 7, 2022

On Friday, police launched video of a suspect within the wheelchair zipping south on West End Avenue.

Police say Branch allegedly rode off in it Tuesday morning after the wheelchair’s 95-year-old proprietor left it exterior his physician’s workplace on the Upper West Side.

The wheelchair is valued at greater than $2,500, police mentioned.

Unfortunately, the chair has not been recovered.