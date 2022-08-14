“One MLA, One Pension” Scheme Notified: Bhagwant Mann

The state authorities is anticipated to avoid wasting round Rs 19.53 crore yearly.(File)

Chandigarh:

After the Punjab governor gave his assent to a invoice limiting a number of pensions to former Members of Legislative Assembly(MLAs), the AAP authorities on Saturday issued a notification on this regard with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann saying it’s going to save Rs 100 crores in 5 years.

The notification implementing ‘One MLA, One Pension’ in Punjab will revolutionise and reform the nation’s political system, Bhagwant Mann mentioned.

“It is a humble initiative by the AAP government to realise the dreams of our freedom fighters and national heroes,” he mentioned.

The Punjab Assembly had handed the Punjab State Legislature Members (Pension and Medical Facilities Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2022 on June 30. It is aimed toward giving pension to the members of the state meeting for a single time period solely at new charge of Rs 60,000 per 30 days plus dearness allowance.

“I am very happy to inform Punjabis that the Governor has given his assent to ‘One MLA, One Pension’ bill. The government has issued a notification,” Bhagwant Mann mentioned in a tweet on Saturday.

The state authorities is anticipated to avoid wasting round Rs 19.53 crore yearly by way of the transfer, he added.

With this notification, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema mentioned now there shall be no extra “free ke revdi” (freebies) to leaders.

“No extra ‘Free ki Revdi’ to Netas! When Punjab was reeling from excessive monetary misery, MLA’s underneath the earlier govts have been having fun with a number of pensions. Under the management of CM @BhagwantMann this involves an finish,” mentioned Harpal Cheema in a tweet.

Later, in a press release issued right here, Bhagwant Mann mentioned, “Our great freedom fighters had dreamt of a classless democracy where elected representatives will work as the real servants of people and ensure their well-being.

“But in the last 75 years these elected representatives have turned into political executives by drawing extravagant salaries and pensions from the state exchequer,” he said.

Bhagwant Mann said the entire burden of the facility extended to these leaders was met by taxpayers’ money.

“Their money was misused to fill the pockets of these leaders instead of being used for public welfare,” he acknowledged.

Bhagwant Mann mentioned MLAs have entered politics willingly to serve folks, so that they haven’t any ethical duty to say a number of pensions in trade for this service.

“The Punjab government is expected to save around Rs 100 crore during its current tenure with this historic initiative,” added Bhagwant Mann.

AAP Member of Parliament (MP) Raghav Chadha lauded the Bhagwant Mann authorities’s transfer.

“Previous Punjab Govts with malafide pursuits drained Govt treasury & stuffed their very own pockets by exploiting ‘One MLA Multiple Pensions’. Losing elections would result in income for ex-MLAs! Today Bhagwant Mann Govt launched ‘One MLA One Pension’ saving crores of rupees of the exchequer,” mentioned Raghav Chadha in a tweet

