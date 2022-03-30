ONGC Offer For Sale: Institutional Buyers Portion Oversubscribed, Gets Bids Worth Rs 4,854 Crore

ONGC provide on the market (OFS) will open for retail traders on Thursday.

New Delhi:

The authorities’s 1.5 per cent stake sale in ONGC had a clean begin on Wednesday, with institutional patrons placing in bids value Rs 4,854 crore and oversubscribing the portion reserved for them.

The Centre is promoting as much as 1.5 per cent of its stake within the nation’s prime oil and fuel producer ONGC at a flooring value of Rs 159 a share to lift about Rs 3,000 crore via a suggestion on the market (OFS).

Institutional traders over-subscribed their portion by 3.57 occasions by placing in bids for over 30.35 crore shares. Over 8.49 crore shares had been reserved for them.

At the indicative value of Rs 159.91 a share, the bids by institutional traders are value Rs 4,854 crore.

The provide on the market will open for retail traders on Thursday.

The authorities is promoting over 9.43 crore shares in ONGC with a green-shoe possibility of promoting an equal variety of shares. The complete stake on the provide is as much as 1.5 per cent.

Shares of ONGC closed at Rs 162.25, down 5.14 per cent over the earlier shut on the BSE.

So far within the present fiscal the federal government has mopped up Rs 12,423.67 crore via OFS, worker OFS, strategic disinvestment and buyback. The disinvestment goal for the fiscal is Rs 78,000 crore.