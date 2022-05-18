Over 100,000 people officially missing or disappeared in Mexico

From 1964 to the current day, the nation has registered greater than 100,023 individuals lacking, of which greater than 24,700 are ladies, and greater than 74,700 are males. The gender of 516 individuals is unknown.

The determine has risen by greater than 20,000 individuals prior to now two years alone, in accordance with the information, which was met with outrage and pressing requires higher methods for search and rescue.

Only 35 of the disappearances recorded have led to the conviction of the perpetrators, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet mentioned in an announcement Tuesday.

“No effort should be spared to put an end to these human rights violations and abuses of extraordinary breadth, and to vindicate victims’ rights to truth, justice, reparation and guarantees of non-repetition,” mentioned Bachelet.