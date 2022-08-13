Over 20 Crore Flags Made Available During ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Drive: Officials

Over 20 crore nationwide flags have been made accessible to folks since ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ announcement.

New Delhi:

More than 20 crore nationwide flags have been made accessible to folks for the reason that announcement of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ marketing campaign, tradition ministry officers stated on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 22 had appealed to folks to strengthen the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ motion by hoisting or displaying the nationwide flag of their properties between August 13-15.

The authorities has envisioned the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ (tricolour at each residence) train within the run as much as the seventy fifth anniversary of India’s independence.

Officials stated, change within the flag code has additionally contributed to an increase in demand for the nationwide flag.

The authorities has modified the nation’s flag code by permitting the tricolour to fly each day and night time and be machine-made in addition to use of polyester.

As a part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ marketing campaign underneath the aegis of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the federal government, the tradition ministry, numerous Union ministers, amongst others have appealed to the folks to hoist the Indian tricolour at their properties.

The ministry by way of the web site of the marketing campaign, has additionally been suggesting to folks, correct methods to show a flag at their properties, and urging them to take a selfie with ‘Tiranga’ or pin location a flag close to them on the web.

Mr Modi on July 31 had stated the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ was turning right into a mass motion and urged folks to place ‘Tiranga’ because the profile image of their social media accounts between August 2 and 15.

The prime minister on August 2 had modified his show image on social media accounts to the nationwide flag and urged folks to do the identical as a part of a collective motion to have fun the Tricolour.

Other senior BJP leaders, together with Union ministers and chief ministers, had adopted swimsuit.

