Owner Of Delhi Building, Where 27 Killed In Fire, Arrested: 10 Points

Mundka hearth: It is suspected that an explosion in an air conditioner could have triggered the hearth.

New Delhi:
The proprietor of the constructing in west Delhi, the place an enormous hearth on Friday value 27 lives, has been arrested. A case has been filed towards Manish Lakra, who was absconding. He was caught this morning after a number of raids.

  1. Police mentioned Manish Lakra and his household had been on the highest ground of the constructing when the hearth broke out and got here down with the assistance of a crane.

  2. Motivational speaker Kailash Jyani and his son Aman Jyani died within the hearth. The police mentioned Kailash Jyani – a resident of Gurugram — was giving a speech on the second ground of the constructing. There had been quite a lot of attendees and a lot of the deaths occurred there.

  3. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ordered a magisterial inquiry into the hearth on Saturday.

  4. It is suspected that an explosion in an air conditioner could have triggered the hearth, which began from the primary ground of the industrial constructing that homes the workplace of a CCTV digicam and router manufacturing and assembling firm.

  5. All flooring of the constructing had been being utilized by the identical firm, the DCP mentioned.

  6. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sameer Sharma, has mentioned the corporate house owners — Harish Goel and Vijay Goel — have been arrested.

  7. The costs towards them embody culpable murder not amounting to homicide and concealing design to commit offence.

  8. The four-storey constructing caught hearth round 4.45 pm on Friday.

  9. At least 50 folks had been rescued from the constructing and round 29 are reported to be lacking, the police have mentioned.

  10. Twenty-four of the lacking individuals are ladies and the police mentioned DNA checks shall be carried out quickly for identification of our bodies.



