Paella, Sangria And More: Head To Sevilla For A Taste Of The Spanish Summer

Delhi summers have been unbearably sizzling this 12 months. Temperatures are hovering and hitting report highs, whilst residents eagerly await the onset of monsoon for some respite. Restaurants, in the meantime, are providing chilled drinks and attractive delights to tempt diners who’re venturing out regardless of the blistering warmth. Sevilla on the Claridges is one such Delhi restaurant that’ll immediately cool and calm your senses with its gorgeous alfresco seating amidst an enormous expanse of greenery. The iconic restaurant has all the time been one of many in style spots in Delhi NCR for a romantic night out. In addition to their ordinary Spanish and Mediterranean menu, Sevilla is celebrating the unique delicacies of Spain with a particular Paella and Sangria menu.

Tapas Platters and Sangria at Sevilla

Featuring stay paella counters, scrumptious sangrias, refreshing summer season coolers and extra, Sevilla’s Paella and Sangria fest immediately piqued our curiousity. We began off our meal with the Cheese and Cured Meat Platters , during which the delicate cheeses had been extremely sinful. Next, we sampled the Vegetarian and Non-Vegetarian Tapas Platters with signature dishes like Patatas Bravas, Albondigas, Mushroom Croquettes, Skewers and Tostadas , All the appetizer dishes had been meticulously and tastefully created. Patatas Bravas particularly had been heavenly and delicate, and easily melted within the mouth with their addictive texture!

Next, we got here to the beginning of the present – The Paella. Said to have originated from Valencia, it’s a legendary Spanish rice dish made with saffron-seasoned meats, seafood and greens. We selected the Paella De Chorizo ​​Mixto – which had saffron flavored rice cooked with conventional chorizo ​​sausages, together with inexperienced peas and bell peppers. In the vegetarian part, we tried the Paella de Trufa that was infused with edible blended number of wild mushroom served with recent black truffle on prime. While the Paella De Chorizo was tangy and saucy with the goodness of tomatoes, the Paella truffle was indulgent in its personal manner and ideal for mushroom lovers. We paired these with the Blueberry Lemonade and the Peach Sangria – each refreshing and chilled and excellent for summer season season.

(Also Read: Sevilla, Delhi Is The Ideal Place For An Intimate Dinner,

In the desserts part, the Paella menu comes with the basic and drool-worthy Nutella Churros , They had been crispy and heat and paired with a tasty chocolate sauce. We would additionally advocate attempting the Tiramisu at Sevilla for a creamy marvel that can tantalise your candy tooth. Both desserts couldn’t be had sufficient of!

So, what are you ready for? Head to Sevilla for a memorable night out, and savor the style of the Spanish summers within the coronary heart of the capital metropolis.

What: Paella and Sangria Fest at Sevilla

Where: The Claridges New Delhi,12 Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Road, New Delhi – 110011

When: Every Thursday, 07:00 pm- 10:00 pm

Cost for 2: Rs. 3,500 plus taxes