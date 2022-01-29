Pakistan Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi’s “Dream Hat-Trick” Features These Three Indians | Cricket News

Pakistan tempo spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi was in prime kind in 2021 and was named ICC males’s cricketer of the 12 months earlier this week. He performed an important half in Pakistan’s glorious run on the T20 World Cup, which included a 10-wicket win over arch-rivals India within the Super 12 encounter on the Dubai International Stadium. The 21-year-old, on Saturday, picked his “dream hat-trick” which featured three stalwarts of the present Indian group — Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli.

“Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli,” Shaheen replied during ’25 questions’ on ESPNCricinfo.

During the identical interplay, Shaheen was additionally requested to call essentially the most prized wicket he has taken thus far in his profession.

His reply: “Virat Kohli”.

Interestingly, Shaheen did handle to take the wickets of Rohit, Rahul and Kohli, through the T20 World Cup sport final 12 months — albeit not a hat-trick.

After dismissing Rohit and Rahul in his first spell, Shaheen then dismissed the then India skipper Kohli within the closing over of his second spell, which in keeping with him is essentially the most prized wicket he has ever taken.

His figures of three for 31 helped Pakistan to limit India to a complete of 151 for seven.

In reply, Pakistan chased down the full with ease, as skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan scored unbeaten half-centuries.

The ICC introduced the schedule of the T20 World Cup, which might be performed in Australia later this 12 months.

Just just like the final version, India and Pakistan will face off of their opening sport of the event on the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23.

Shaheen will hope to duplicate, if not higher, his exploits in opposition to India on the MCG.