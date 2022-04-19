World
pakistan: Pakistan talks of strife in India amid buzz of PM Modi-Shehbaz Sharif meet – Times of India
NEW DELHI: Pakistan on Monday “strongly condemned” what it described because the current spree of violence and focused assaults in opposition to Muslims in India. The provocation for the assertion was the incident in Jahangirpuri the place, Islamabad stated, a “despicable” try was made to hoist a flag at a mosque.
While there was no official response from India, authorities sources stated Pakistan ought to have a look at its personal file of getting persecuted constantly its ethnic and spiritual minorities. Islamabad’s feedback got here amid hypothesis, following PM Narendra Modi’s congratulatory messages to his Pakistan counterpart Shehbaz Sharifand the latter’s response, a couple of attainable assembly between the leaders on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Tashkent in July.
India authorities sources stated although it was too early to speak a couple of summit-level assembly and that there was no formal proposal for a gathering but. While each leaders known as for constructive engagement, additionally they underlined the importance of first addressing what they noticed as core points — terrorism for India and J&Okay for Pakistan.
India and Pakistan haven’t had any substantive bilateral engagement since December 2015 after they launched the excellent bilateral dialogue course of. This although was nipped within the bud by the Pathankot airbase terror assault that passed off weeks later.
In its assertion, Pakistan known as upon the worldwide group, significantly the UN and related worldwide human rights and humanitarian organisations to carry India accountable for its “gross human rights violations against minorities, particularly Muslims”.
