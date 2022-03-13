Pant backs his strengths and that’s a good sign for team: Bumrah | Cricket News – Times of India

BENGALURU: Rishabh Pant backs his naturally aggressive model of batting and that could be a constructive signal for the Indian workforce, vice captain Jasprit Bumrah mentioned on Sunday after stumper’s fiery knock helped them set Sri Lanka a large 400-plus target within the second Test.Pant grew to become the quickest Indian batter to attain a Test fifty when he reached the mark in 28 balls on the second day of the match, going previous Kapil Dev ‘s 30-ball file which he set approach again in 1982 in opposition to Pakistan.“Not each and everyone (can) play in the same manner. Every individual has a different game-plan, so he has backed his strengths,” Bumrah mentioned after day’s play.

Bumrah mentioned that Pant is getting increasingly skilled with every passing day.

“Not every player in the team will play with the same tempo, we understand that. He is still getting more and more experience and learning about this game. That is his plan (attacking) going forward so that’s a positive sign for us,” mentioned the pacer.

Bumrah himself performed a key position in taking management of the second Test along with his five-wicket haul, which was his first at residence.

“It feels good. When you play all three formats you have to look after your body and you sometimes miss out on the home Tests. But it’s always good, this is the time when I got the opportunity and to be able to contribute towards the team’s success is always a great feeling,” he mentioned.

“You won’t get flat wickets everywhere you play”

The spin-friendly observe made life powerful for the Sri Lankan batters even because the Indians negotiated the powerful observe with aplomb.

Asked what the Indian made out of the observe, Bumrah mentioned “no one is complaining”.

Bumrah feels that scoring runs on a observe like this provides far more satisfaction.

“You always play in different conditions, not every wicket will be the same. If there is some help for the bowlers, when you score runs on such a wicket gives you a lot of confidence,” he mentioned.

“You will not get flat wickets everywhere you play, so whenever it’s a challenge, you are always looking forward to that challenge.

“Nobody is complaining concerning the wicket, sure everyone is discovering a approach and searching ahead to contributing as a result of they know in the event that they rating good runs on a troublesome wicket then that can give them numerous confidence and after they play on a comparatively flat wicket that can give them energy. So that’s the temper in our camp,” he said.