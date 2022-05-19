Passenger train services between India and Bangladesh to resume from May 29

Passenger practice companies between India and Bangladesh will resume from May 29, an official order mentioned.

The practice companies between Kolkata and cities in Bangladesh have been suspended in March 2020 as a precautionary measure in opposition to the unfold of Covid-19.

The Railway Board has issued orders to renew Kolkata-Dhaka Maitree Express from Dhaka by Bangladesh Railway rake and Kolkata-Khulna Bandhan Express from Kolkata by Indian Railways rake on May 29, 2022.

The companies of NJP-Dhaka Mitali Express shall be began on June 1 following the scheduled digital flagging off of Mitali Express by the railway ministers of India and Bangladesh from Rail Bhawan.

The railway minister of Bangladesh is anticipated to be in India throughout that point.