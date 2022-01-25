Patrick Mahomes stopped celebrating Chiefs win to run across the field and hug Josh Allen

Patrick Mahomes jumped into Travis Kelce’s arms ultimately zone to have a good time their game-winning landing hookup. Then he did a 180, sprinting again to midfield and dodging his teammates who needed to hitch in on the revelry like they have been Buffalo Bills’ oncoming cross rushers.

Mahomes dropped his helmet and wrapped his arms round one other participant on the sphere. But it wasn’t somebody in purple and gold. It was Josh Allen.

“A lot of respect for Pat. He throws the winning touchdown and he comes straight over and finds me,” Allen stated after his Bills’ crushing 42-36 overtime loss to the Chiefs. “To be in that situation and to do that, that was pretty cool of him to do that.”

Report card: Josh Allen’s legendary effort wasted by defensive debacle against Chiefs

Instant reactions: Bills suffer one of most gut-wrenching losses in history in OT to Chiefs

Allen, who was spectacular within the playoffs — he had 9 touchdowns passes, 771 whole yards and no turnovers in two video games — by no means obtained an opportunity to the touch the ball in extra time. Kansas City received the coin toss and promptly drove 75 yards for the win.

“It was a heck of a game. No. 17, Josh, played his (butt) off, pardon my language,” Mahomes told CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson after the sport. “We’re going to play this staff plenty of instances in video games like this. With that quarterback, with that teaching workers and the gamers they’ve, there’s going to be plenty of battles.”

Mahomes has been in Allen’s cleats before. Three years ago, the New England Patriots won the coin toss, marched 75 yards and won the AFC Championship Game on the first possession of overtime to advance to the Super Bowl against the Chiefs. Mahomes never got the ball in overtime. Tom Brady sought out Mahomes in the Chiefs’ locker room after the game to give him advice and encouragement.

Allen and Mahomes put on a show, duking it out in a heavyweight fight that deserved to be more than the second round of the playoffs. They combined to complete 60 of 81 passes for 707 yards and seven touchdowns and each led their team in rushing. It was the first playoff game in NFL history that both quarterbacks had a passer rating of 123 points or higher. There were 25 points scored in the final two minutes of regulation.

Story continues

NFL media members and fans on Twitter are calling Mahomes-Allen the new and improved Brady-Manning rivalry.

It’s the second straight year the Bills’ season has ended in the playoffs in that stadium. Buffalo is 0-4 on the road in the playoffs under head coach Sean McDermott.

Allen stayed on the field to see and feel the festivities at Arrowhead Stadium.

“It sucks the way in which it occurred. We needed to win that recreation,” Allen said. “I used to be taking all of it in and holding onto that feeling, ensuring we do not really feel like this once more. Back-to-back years in the identical spot, it is robust to soak up nevertheless it’s a part of the sport, a part of the training course of.”

This article initially appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Patrick Mahomes stopped celebrating Chiefs win to hug Josh Allen