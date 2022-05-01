Patriots Pick Another Running Back: Kevin Harris From South Carolina

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots drafted a operating again within the fourth spherical, and so they added one other within the sixth spherical: Kevin Harris out of the University of South Carolina. The Patriots used the 183rd to make the choice.

Harris ran for simply 660 yards and 4 touchdowns final season, however he ran for 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns in 10 video games in 2020. In his profession (27 video games), he rushed for 1,977 yards and 23 touchdowns whereas catching 35 passes for 274 yards and a landing.

The 5-foot-10, 221-pound Harris is the second operating again picked by the Patriots this 12 months, with the staff additionally choosing Pierre Strong Jr. out of South Dakota State within the fourth spherical.

Harris and Strong be part of a depth chart that features Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, James White, Ty Montgomery and J.J. Taylor.