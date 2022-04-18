Pegasus spyware targets top Catalan politicians and activists

At least 65 Catalan politicians and activists have been focused by Pegasus and Candiru spyware and adware, an investigation by the University of Toronto’s analysis laboratory revealed at the moment.

Those focused included Pere Aragonès, president of the Catalan Government, together with European Parliament members, Catalan legislators, jurists, activists and their relations.

“The operation of mass espionage against Catalan independence is an unjustifiable shame. An extremely serious attack on fundamental rights and democracy,” Aragonès tweeted.

Although the University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab isn’t “conclusively attributing the operations to a specific entity,” the researchers do conclude that “strong circumstantial evidence suggests a nexus with Spanish authorities.”

Tensions have been operating excessive between Madrid and Barcelona ever since Catalonia tried to proclaim independence after a referendum in 2017, which the Spanish supreme courtroom dominated unconstitutional. The failed independence push led the then-Catalan president Carles Puigdemont to enter exile in Belgium.

Pegasus spyware and adware, developed by the Israeli safety firm NSO Group, has been utilized by a plethora of nations to spy on politicians, journalists and activists inside and past the EU. Journalists revealed final July that the software program was seemingly being utilized by governments the world over to maintain tabs on opponents.

“The Spanish government needs to come clean over whether or not it is a customer of NSO Group. It must also conduct a thorough, independent investigation into the use of Pegasus spyware against the Catalans identified in this investigation,” mentioned Likhita Banerji of human rights NGO Amnesty International, which peer-reviewed Citizen Lab’s analysis.