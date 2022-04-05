Pentagon says ‘obvious’ Russia’s forces responsible for atrocities in Ukraine’s Bucha

Russia’s forces are “obviously” answerable for the atrocities committed in Ukraine’s town of Bucha, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby mentioned on Monday.

“I think it is fairly obvious, not just to us but to the world, that Russian forces are responsible for the atrocities in Bucha,” he mentioned.

Kirby added: “Now exactly who – what units, whether they’re contractors or Chechens – I don’t think we are able to say right now. But we’re certainly not refuting that these atrocities occurred and occurred at the hands of Russians.”

According to the mayor of Bucha, 300 residents have been killed by Russian forces. Ukrainian officers entered the city on Sunday and reported mass graves and “executed” civilians. Pictures of our bodies littering the streets and corpses with their arms tied behind their backs sparked a world outcry.

Moscow denies concentrating on civilians and claimed that Kyiv “staged” a “provocation” for Western media.

Kirby mentioned: “We believe the Russians are committing war crimes in Ukraine. They need to be documented, evidence needs to be collected, and investigations need to be completed. The US will be a participant in that process.”

White House nationwide safety adviser Jake Sullivan had mentioned earlier on Monday that the US will seek the advice of with its allies to make sure Russian President Vladimir Putin pays for the “war crimes” dedicated in Ukraine, and that the mechanism of accountability could happen within the International Criminal Court (ICC).

On Monday, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke with Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov and expressed “outrage at the apparent atrocities committed by Russian forces in Bucha, and across Ukraine,” the Department mentioned in an announcement.

Austin “reiterated the US commitment to use every tool available to document and share information I an effort to hold accountable those responsible.”

