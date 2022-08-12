Pet dad Chris Evans gets a special gift for his dog with The Gray Man twist. See pics

Pet parents by no means miss a possibility to get particular presents for his or her fur infants. Just like pet dad Chris Evans did and received a rare reward for his canine Dodger. He received the same shirt for his canine that he wore within the movie The Gray Man.

“While filming #thegrayman the wardrobe department accidentally shrunk one of Lloyd’s shirts. I obviously kept it for one reason,” he wrote whereas posting the photographs. The photographs present the canine in a pooch-friendly model of a blue and white polo shirt that Chris Evans was seen carrying within the movie. In the movie, the actor performs the function of a villainous specialist named Lloyd. The Netflix drama additionally options Ryan Gosling and Dhanush.

Take a have a look at the put up:

The put up was shared a day in the past. Since being posted, the share has collected greater than 1.9 million likes and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally prompted individuals to put up numerous sorts of feedback.

“I need to get this sweater for my cat,” commented an Instagram consumer. “‘Accidentally shrunk’ …I think the wardrobe department knew what they were doing,” expressed one other. “STOP THIS IS SO CUTE MY HEART CANNOT HANDLE THIS,” posted a 3rd. “What a distinguished gentleman,” wrote a fourth.