Petrol Dealers Urge Oil Companies To Restore Diesel Supply

Consortium of Indian Petroleum Dealers has requested oil corporations to revive diesel provide

Amaravati:

The Consortium of Indian Petroleum Dealers (CIPD) has requested the oil advertising corporations (OMCs) to revive regular provide of diesel with none rationing to keep away from dry-outs.

In a letter addressed to the Oil Industry Coordinator, CIPD president M Narayana Prasad stated petroleum sellers had been being pressurised by the OMCs to “be cautious” within the sale of fuels, diesel particularly.

Also, the OMCs said that masses can be provided solely together (petrol and diesel).

“The reason given by the OMCs for this curtailed supply is that they are losing Rs 28 per litre on diesel and Rs 8 on petrol. We are advised to restrain from selling to new customers by catering only to the existing,” Narayana Prasad identified.

He additionally stated officers of OMCs have been sending WhatsApp messages to petroleum sellers stating the scenario was “critical” and would stay so until the retail provide value was elevated.

This restrictive measure may result in dry-outs and trigger plenty of inconvenience to the motoring public.

“We fear the situation in the field could turn chaotic and create unwarranted problems that are unsafe for the network at large. The volatility due to fear of short supply needs to be avoided,” the CIPD chief stated.

Narayana Prasad requested the Oil Industry Coordinator to ask the petroleum sellers for a dialogue of the difficulty and, within the interim, restore regular provides of diesel.

He regretted that many points affecting the commerce remained unaddressed regardless of a number of representations since 2017.

He hoped the OMCs would not less than now reply positively to the trade considerations.