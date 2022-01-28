Photographer behind viral pics of owlets shares how long he waited to click them

If you’re a common consumer of the Internet, there’s a probability you have got already seen the viral photos of the owlets that many dubbed as ‘real-life love birds.’ The photographer behind the pictures has now shared the story of how he managed to seize the healthful photos. There is an opportunity that the story will put a smile in your face, similar to the images did.

The photos have been captured by Ashwin Kenkare whereas visiting his in-laws at Bhandara, Maharashtra. While speaking to Hindustan Times, he shared how he first got here to know concerning the existence of the owlets.

“One night when we were returning back home, I spotted these Owlets on a tree next to the national highway. Knowing owls have a habit of basking in the early morning sun, I went there the next morning with my camera with the hope to get some pictures. I was delighted to see them still there however they were spread out on different branches and it was too foggy to take good pictures,” he shared.

He additionally defined that sooner or later of unhealthy climate didn’t deter him and so, he began visiting the place day-after-day to get the right click on. “I went there every single day and it took 7 days for me to spot them together and in good light. The one on the right was sleeping while the other one was active. I had to wait for 45 mins to find both of them awake. My ideal shot would have been both of them looking directly at me but equally happy with the cuddly pics I’ve captured,” he added.

He additionally stated that the credit score of the lovable photos just isn’t completely his and talked about “Special thanks to my father in law, Anil Thote, who I used to drag out of bed early morning to drive me down to this place.”

