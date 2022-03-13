PICS | Woman killed, another person injured in 4-car collision in Durban | News24

A girl has died after 4 automobiles collided at an intersection in Berea on Sunday morning.

The 4 automobiles collided on the intersection of Berea Road and Cleaver Road simply earlier than 03:00 on Sunday.

Durban lady killed in a four-car crash (Supplied by ALS paramedics)

According to ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson, a girl believed to be in her 30s sustained deadly accidents, and there was nothing extra paramedics may do for her.

READ: PICS | 8 dead, 4 injured in string of Gauteng accidents

“One other person sustained minor injuries and was treated on the scene by paramedics, however declined further transportation to the hospital,” Jamieson added.

Durban lady killed in a four-car crash (Supplied by ALS paramedics)

The reason for the accident is underneath investigation.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.