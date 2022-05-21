Pioneer Jones thrilled at UEFA Women’s Champions League progress | Inside UEFA

The Frankfurt defender’s 68th-minute strike put her facet in command in opposition to Swedish facet Umeå, writing the primary chapter of an ever-developing legend and guaranteeing herself a spot within the historical past books.

The story of what occurred subsequent on the night of 23 could 2002 begins with Birgit Prinz pouncing within the remaining minute to seal the German facet’s triumph and safe their place as ladies’s membership soccer pioneers. But it spools out from there over 20 years of constant progress and evolution for the competitors, which grew to become the Women’s Champions League in 2009/10 and this season launched its very first group stage.

Before that 2002 remaining, Jones had already gained a pair of UEFA Women’s EURO titles with Germany, but she and her Frankfurt team-mates had been conscious about being concerned in an vital step for the ladies’s recreation.

“Back then, it definitely was,” she says. “It was a highlight, even for us international players who’d played in a European Championship, but especially for those who didn’t play for their countries. Both for them and us, the UEFA Women’s Cup final was like representing your country, especially since it was like playing a national team because the other clubs mostly consisted of international players. On top of that, you were also representing your country. It was truly magnificent and an absolute honour. And it was also really, really important, and a milestone for women’s football.”





This season’s UEFA Women’s Champions League has seen world report attendances set – 91,648 folks watched Barcelona face Wolfsburg within the semi-final UEFA by way of Getty Images

Immediate curiosity

It was onerous to overlook the importance even then. Although this season has introduced report crowds of over 90,000 on the Camp Nou and attention-grabbing viewing figures, the primary remaining stirred loads of curiosity on the time. “The excitement levels were high,” says Jones. “I remember there was already a heightened media interest in the game. There was a sense of anticipation. Every interview was something special because it was the first ever final. It was a real highlight to play in that inaugural final. I can’t even describe it; it was truly special to us. And the days leading up to the final were just full of anticipation.”

The recreation itself drew greater than 12,000 spectators to the Waldstadion in Frankfurt, the house floor of Eintracht Frankfurt’s males’s crew. “It was a big deal for us,” provides Jones, a local of town, although she spent a lot of the ultimate attempting to stifle the menace posed by Umeå and their array of Swedish internationals. She, her colleagues and the partisan crowd had been stored on edge by a “nerveracking” encounter, however that solely served to amplify their pleasure on the remaining whistle.

Once once more, nonetheless, Jones discovered herself considerably overcome by the magnitude of the occasion. “It’s a really nice moment when they hand out the medals, when you walk up the stairs to collect your prize,” she remembers. “You accept the medal and then you lift the cup. But at that moment, you’re not really aware yet of what you’ve actually accomplished. We’d won the UEFA Women’s Cup for the first time, but it’s like you’re floating on a cloud. You’re just so happy, you’re enjoying the moment. And then you pick up the trophy and think to yourself: ‘We did it. This is great.'”

“We were just in such high spirits. We were so proud. All our families were there, and it felt great. Everybody was able to celebrate with us. We stayed in the stadium for a while, signing all the autographs. In those moments, you don’t get tired.”





Jones with the UEFA Women’s Champions League trophy

Driving the sport ahead

Jones loved a lot extra triumphs earlier than the tip of her taking part in days, not least serving to Frankfurt to their second UEFA Women’s Cup title in 2005/06 – when she hit one other remaining objective in a 7-2 combination victory in opposition to Turbine Potsdam. The centre-back additionally gained the 2003 FIFA Women’s World Cup earlier than including a 3rd consecutive EURO crown in 2005.

She has continued to impression the sport since retirement too, first as president of the organising committee for the 2011 Women’s World Cup and later serving as assistant and head coach of Germany. But maybe none of these successes rippled by the ladies’s recreation like that landmark European victory together with her hometown membership. “It was really special to us,” she explains. “It made us very proud, and we got a little carried away in the moment. It encouraged us as well. It was a signal to us, to the club, but also to the media and everybody else, that with this title we could do more for women’s football – demand more, get more recognition. Accomplishments like that are not only important for the club, but every final and every game we play in can have an effect on the whole of women’s football. Afterwards, you attract more spectators, you grab the media’s interest. So [that title] was super important, and I think we were able to use that success to attract more attention.” It is a legacy value celebrating. And value remembering too.

A brand new period for girls’s soccer

Since Jones and Frankfurt’s UEFA Women’s Cup success in 2002, it isn’t simply the competitors’s title that has modified.





Get prepared for the Women’s Champions League remaining

This season’s version of the Women’s Champions League has taken what was already a reworked competitors to an entire new degree – and nobody is extra delighted than the previous Germany defender.

“The game itself and the players have just constantly developed,” she says. “Athleticism, technique, everything around it, the structures… It’s all become more professional. And it shows. “We have such strength in depth in Europe, which clearly shows that we’ve really advanced women’s football, not just on the pitch but also off it. That’s an important development, but it mustn’t stop there. It’s a constant development, and there’s always potential somewhere. I think what’s been crucial is that all the clubs, all the countries, are trying to build up their structures, particularly at youth level, so that every potential female footballer who’s talented enough to play for the national team gets spotted.”

Having served the ladies’s recreation in numerous capacities, Jones has additionally been happy to witness a joint effort to take the game ahead, pointing to the introduction of the Women’s Champions League group stage for instance. “We listened to the players there, and it was crucial that the players confirmed it and spoke their minds. It’s so important for us to have more teams who can play in this competition and test themselves at that level. It was both an overdue step and an important step if we’re talking about establishing that strength in depth.”

With crowds, funding and media curiosity all booming, it might sound tempting for a participant of Jones’ era to really feel a twinge of jealousy. Not so, insists the 49-year-old, who stays eager for progress to proceed. “The only thing you feel is pride and happiness for the teams. And I want to see even more of that. We’ve really had to work hard to get here, and it’s a pleasure to see what we’ve accomplished. I’m happy that the teams can play in such a setting. I get goosebumps and just really want to see more of that!”

This article is an edited model of the interview which seems within the official UEFA Women’s Champions League remaining programme.

