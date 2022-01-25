Sports
PKL: Haryana Steelers, Telugu Titans play out 39-39 draw | Pro-Kabaddi-League News – Times of India
BENGALURU: Haryana Steelers and Telugu Titans performed out an exhilarating 39-39 attract a Pro Kabaddi League match on Tuesday.
It was an evenly-contested battle between the 2 groups that noticed skipper Vikash Kandola main from the entrance and incomes his fifth Super 10 of the season.
But a profitable deal with from Telugu within the remaining second of the match gave them a degree and led the match to a tie. Haryana picked up three factors to succeed in third place within the desk.
Rohit Gulia gave Haryana an early lead, getting a profitable raid within the first minute. He continued to earn Raid Points whereas Mohit and Jaideep efficiently defended Telugu’s back-to-back raids as they took a 4-1 lead by the fifth minute.
In the tenth minute, Kandola attained a incredible Super Raid, selecting three factors, they usually exceeded their result in 11-4. In the 14th minute, Haryana inflicted an ‘All Out’ to take a 14-9 lead.
But Telugu Titans additionally inflicted an All Out within the final minute of first half to shut the hole. Haryana remained in lead by 20-19 at half time.
In-form Rohit Gulia earned his fifth profitable raid to take the rating to 24-20 within the twenty fourth minute. However, a minute later, Telugu closed down the hole with a Super Raid, after which inflicted an All Out within the thirtieth minute to take 30-28 lead.
Moments later, Vinay levelled the rating with one other profitable raid, getting two contact factors. Jaideep earned a profitable deal with within the thirty fourth minute to make it 32-32.
Moments later, captain Vikash Kandola earned his sixth profitable raid to assist his crew regain their lead. In the thirty seventh minute, Haryana inflicted their second All Out of the match to take a 38-33 lead.
Vinay managed to get a contact level within the remaining minute of the match, however Kandola couldn’t efficiently full his remaining raid and the match ended with scores levelled.
