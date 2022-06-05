PM Modi To Launch Global Environment Initiative ‘LiFE Movement’ Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may also ship a key be aware deal with. (File)

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the ‘Lifestyle for the Environment (LiFE) Movement’, a world initiative, immediately through video conferencing.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) stated the launch will provoke “LiFE global call for papers” inviting concepts and solutions from lecturers, universities and analysis establishments to affect and persuade people, communities and organisations the world over to undertake an environment-conscious way of life.

Prime Minister Modi may also ship the keynote deal with through the programme.

It stated the programme may also witness participation of Bill Gates, Co-Chairman of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, local weather economist Lord Nicholas Stern, Nudge concept writer Cass Sunstein, World Resources Institute CEO and president Aniruddha Dasgupta, UNEP Global Head Inger Andersen, UNDP Global Head Achim Steiner and World Bank president David Malpass, amongst others.

The concept of LiFE was launched by the prime minister through the twenty sixth United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow final yr.

The concept promotes an environment-conscious way of life that focuses on “mindful and deliberate utilisation” as a substitute of “mindless and destructive consumption”, it famous.

