Post on similarities between solar system and Star Wars’ fictional worlds goes viral

When the first Star Wars film was launched again in 1977, it turned an prompt hit. What adopted is a success story of a franchise that, until now, has launched a number of movies and TV sequence. Also, the fictional tales of the intergalactic universe have garnered an immense recognition from individuals of all walks of life and all ages. Star Wars is so in style that yearly on May 4 Star Wars Day is well known. Observing the day, many shared varied posted on social media, together with one from Nasa. The house company’s submit went loopy viral and continues to be making a buzz amongst individuals. In their submit, they shared the “striking resemblances” between varied celestial our bodies of our photo voltaic system and the fictional locations of Star Wars universe. “This #MayThe4th, swipe through a special tour of the solar system to witness real worlds that share a striking resemblance to fictional ones found in a galaxy far, far away,” they wrote as an introducing to the submit. Then they talked about Pluto, Venus, Mars, and Jupiter’s moon Ganymede. They shared how they resemble a few of the fictional locations in Star Wars. Nasa additionally added the credit for the photographs of the celestial our bodies.

Take a take a look at the great photos and browse your entire submit:

The submit, since being shared, has gathered over 1.1 million likes and the numbers are rapidly rising. The submit has additionally prompted individuals to share varied feedback. “Love the detail on each planet,” shared an Instagram person. “Wow I absolutely love whoever runs this NASA account,” commented one other. “Pluto must be a Sith now,” joked a 3rd. “The moon has my whole heart,” posted a fourth. “Hello force,” expressed a fifth. “OMG! So beautiful,” replied a sixth. “This is just so lovely,” wrote a seventh.

What are your ideas on the submit shared by Nasa?