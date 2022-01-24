Premier League: Claudio Ranieri Sacked As Watford Manager After Just 14 Games | Football News

Watford supervisor Claudio Ranieri was sacked on Monday after solely 14 video games in command of the Premier League strugglers. Ranieri was employed in October to switch Xisco Munoz after the Spaniard’s dismissal. But the 70-year-old Italian was unable to enhance Watford’s fortunes, with the Hornets taking simply seven factors throughout his temporary reign. Just 112 days after his appointment, Ranieri paid the worth for Watford’s droop into the relegation zone following final week’s 3-0 defeat towards relegation rivals Norwich. “Watford Football Club confirms the departure of Head Coach Claudio Ranieri,” a membership assertion stated.

Watford are second backside of the desk, two factors from security, after dropping seven of their final eight league video games.

They are with out a victory in 9 video games in all competitions, their longest winless run since 2013.

Watford’s house owners, the Pozzo household, felt they needed to act now to offer the group an opportunity as they battle to keep away from relegation after final season’s promotion from the Championship.

“The Hornets’ Board recognises Claudio as a man of great integrity and honour, who will always be respected here at Vicarage Road for his efforts in leading the team with dignity,” the assertion stated.

“However the Board feels that, with nearly half of the Premier League campaign remaining, a change in the Head Coach position now will give a new appointment sufficient time to work with a talented squad to achieve the immediate goal of retaining Premier League status.

“No additional membership remark can be made till this new appointment is confirmed sooner or later.”