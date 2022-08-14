Premier League: Manchester United Go Bottom Of Table After 4-0 Thrashing By Brentford | Football News

Erik ten Hag’s dangerous begin as Manchester United supervisor descended into a humiliation as a 4-0 thrashing by Brentford on Saturday left the Red Devils backside of the Premier League. The former Ajax boss’ reign started with Brighton’s first ever win at Old Trafford final weekend, however a lot worse was to come back because the Bees punished a collection of errors to attain 4 occasions within the first 35 minutes. Josh Dasilva’s strike slipped by means of David de Gea’s grasp to open the floodgates earlier than Mathias Jensen pounced on United’s try to play out from the again to make it 2-0 inside 18 minutes.

Ben Mee then uncovered the guests’ frailty from set-pieces for his first Brentford purpose and Bryan Mbuemo rounded off a shocking counter-attack 10 minutes earlier than half-time to sink United to the underside of the desk for the primary time in 30 years.

The jubilant dwelling assist taunted Ten Hag with chants of “you’re getting sacked in the morning.”

But the Dutch coach has inherited a rabble fairly than being the foundation trigger as United misplaced a seventh consecutive away league match for the primary time since 1936.

That run included delivery 4 targets at Manchester City, Liverpool and Brighton final season.

The arrival of £57 million ($69 million) centre-back Lisandro Martinez from Ajax has finished little to shore up United’s leaky defence and questions might be requested of why Ten Hag has left Raphael Varane on the bench in favour of the Argentine and the out-of-sorts Harry Maguire.

Ten Hag did recall Cristiano Ronaldo to the beginning line-up, however the wantaway five-time Ballon d’Or winner performed a component within the opening purpose.

Ronaldo went to floor too simply looking for a foul as he was surrounded by Brentford our bodies. Dasilva’s shot ought to nonetheless have been a snug save for De Gea, however the ball squirmed beneath the Spaniard.

De Gea compounded that mistake eight minutes later with an tried move to Christian Eriksen, who was outmuscled by his former teammate Jensen, and the Dane coolly slotted dwelling to double Brentford’s lead.

Martinez’s diminutive 5ft 9in (1.8m) body was raised as a purple flag for his potential to adapt to the physicality of the Premier League.

And the Argentine was crushed on the again submit by Mee for the third purpose after Ivan Toney headed a nook throughout purpose.

Credit to Brentford in simply their second season within the English top-flight for 75 years could get swept away within the waves of criticism coming United’s manner.

But Thomas Frank’s males produced a shocking transfer to tear United open once more for his or her fourth purpose.

Toney was launched down the left wing and picked out Mbuemo with a exact first-time move for the Frenchman to race in behind Luke Shaw and end low previous De Gea.

Ten Hag made his emotions clear on the break with a triple substitution with Shaw, Martinez and Fred the scapegoats.

United did no less than cease the bleeding after the break and will have had no less than one comfort as Ronaldo looped a header over earlier than Eriksen’s header lacked the ability to beat David Raya.

The injury, although, was lengthy since finished for Ten Hag and worse may nonetheless be to come back.

United host Liverpool, who beat their historic rivals 5-0 and 4-0 final season, of their subsequent sport on August 22.

