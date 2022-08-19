Presentation of new generation of Samsung products held in Azerbaijan’s Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. A presentation of

the brand new era of Samsung expertise was held in Baku, Trend experiences.

The introduced novelties had been two folding smartphones of the brand new

era Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4, sensible watches Galaxy

Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro, in addition to wi-fi headphones Galaxy

Buds2 Pro.

During his presentation, the top of Samsung Electronics

Caucasus Company, Ming Hwang, welcomed the visitors and famous that

Samsung is celebrating the fifteenth anniversary of its presence within the

South Caucasus market.

“The firm may be very glad to see all of you right now at a neighborhood

occasion for the presentation of probably the most revolutionary smartphone. 15

years have handed because the opening of the primary Samsung workplace in

the Caucasus in 2006. Samsung focuses not solely on technological

innovation but in addition makes each effort to enhance the expertise of

its clients. And I consider, that our new foldable cellphone is considered one of

them,” he stated.

In flip, the product supervisor of Samsung Electronics Caucasus

Company Miri Kazimov spoke intimately about every of the brand new units.

Special consideration was paid to the distinctive capabilities of the

folding screens and the brand new entrance and rear cameras.

The Galaxy Z Flip4 folding smartphone, not like its predecessor,

means that you can reply calls and messages and even take high-quality

pictures with out opening the cellphone. The Galaxy Z Flip4 has a

hands-free operate. This means that you can take nice footage and

shoot movies with out having to carry your cellphone in your palms, and

due to enhancements within the wide-angle digicam of 12 megapixels,

the standard of pictures in low mild is larger.

The exterior display screen might be custom-made extra flexibly than earlier than.

At the identical time, extra third-party purposes are optimized to

work in Flex Mode, and there are extra alternatives to make use of a number of

home windows on one display screen. A portrait mode has been added to the entrance

display screen of the Galaxy Z Flip4,as well as, it’s potential to put

a picture from the exterior to the interior display screen. Various

practical widgets have additionally been added to the interior show.

The smartphone can be distinguished by its sturdiness due to

the brand new Gorilla Glass Victus+ protecting glass.

With its compactness, the Galaxy Z Flip4 is supplied with a

3,700 mAh battery and costs the smartphone as much as 50 p.c in 30

minutes.

This smartphone is introduced in 4 shades: graphite, rose

gold, blue and a totally new shade – ‘Bora Purple’ (magenta).

Users can also select the capability of the system both 128 or 256

gigabytes.

Another distinctive system is the Galaxy Z Fold4 a robust and

multifunctional smartphone. Compared to the Galaxy Z Fold3, the

cellphone has acquired extra options and capabilities. One of the principle

options of a smartphone with a 6.2-inch display screen is that when open,

the system can be utilized as a pill with a 7.6-inch display screen, which

tremendously will increase the flexibility. In truth, it combines two telephones

in a single. The weight of the system is sort of the identical as that of a

much less versatile cellphone, and the minimized frames and light-weight

supplies make this flip cellphone much more handy to make use of.

The cellphone’s multitasking operate consists of quick navigation

and switching between software home windows. And with the App Pair,

you possibly can launch as much as three purposes with one faucet, and all of

them will work on one super-productive display screen.

Thanks to the up to date 50-megapixel wide-angle rear digicam

outfitted with an optical picture stabilizer, spatial zoom and evening

taking pictures, Samsung for the primary time launched a smartphone in a

folding type with professional-level video and images

capabilities. At the identical time, the dimensions of the principle display screen will permit

you to develop images abilities with the assistance of latest

applied sciences

This mannequin additionally seems in three colours: graphite, gray-green,

sand, as well as, patrons are given the chance to decide on a

system with a reminiscence capability of 256, 512 gigabytes and 1

terabyte.

In addition, the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 are the

world’s first foldable waterproof smartphones that may face up to

1.5 meters of immersion for as much as half-hour with none issues,

and the Armor Aluminum case and Ultra Thin Glass make the design of

smartphones as dependable as potential.

Next, two fashions of smartwatches Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5

Pro had been introduced. The new smartwatch Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

has a titanium case. The common Galaxy Watch 5 is manufactured from

aluminum. In addition, the display screen of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is made

of a extra sturdy sapphire crystal. At the identical time, each watches

are outfitted with a brand new sensor able to measuring physique

temperature, a operate of deep evaluation of physique composition, and

help for voice navigation. The system can be outfitted with

help for Advanced Sleep Coaching, which helps to research sleep,

in addition to in-depth evaluation of physique composition, monitoring restoration

after coaching in real-time. Also, each new objects have IP68. 5 ATM

safety from water and dirt.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is available in 45 millimeters in black or

grey colours. An everyday Galaxy Watch 5 measures 40- or 44

millimeters.

The Galaxy Buds2 Pro wi-fi headphones, that are a novelty of

the Galaxy Z line, permit customers to make use of them comfortably in any

situations. Thanks to the wonderful 24-bit Hi-Fi sound, crystal

readability and compact ergonomic design, the headphones have develop into 15

p.c smaller. At the second, that is probably the most compact and

light-weight Samsung headset.

Samsung, in the hunt for innovation, is introducing new merchandise

that may exceed individuals’s expectations and develop into a part of their

lives.