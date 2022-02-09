Priyanka Gandhi Performs Yamuna Puja, Takes Selfies With Women In UP

UP polls: Priyanka Gandhi campaigned for Congress in Meerut, Agra and Mathura.

Lucknow:

Congress normal secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday carried out a Yamuna puja amid chanting of Vedic mantras at Mathura’s Vishram Ghat, on the day the canvassing for the primary part of the UP meeting polls ended.

Priyanka Gandhi campaigned for her get together in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, Agra and Mathura districts.

She rode a tractor in Meerut’s Mawana whereas campaigning for get together candidate Archana Gautam and took selfies with ladies, in line with a celebration assertion.

Polling will happen for 58 meeting constituencies unfold throughout 11 districts, out of the 403 seats within the state, on Thursday.

While campaigning for her get together candidates, Priyanka Gandhi exuded confidence that the onerous work of her get together will repay.

The Congress is elevating problems with the frequent folks with a roadmap for improvement, the chief was quoted as saying within the get together assertion.

I’ve full religion within the folks of UP and the onerous work of the Congress will repay, she mentioned as she urged folks to vote for her get together.

Accompanied by former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, Priyanka Gandhi reached Hastinapur in Meerut and took blessings of Jain Sadhvi Gyanmati Mataji.

Sharing a reminiscence with Priyanka Gandhi, Mataji mentioned former PMs Pt Jawaharlal Nehru, Rajiv Gandhi and Indira Gandhi had a particular attachment to Hastinapur, the discharge mentioned.

In Mathura, she took half in a Yamuna puja amidst the chanting of Vedic mantras at Vishram Ghat.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda and Mathura get together candidate Pradeep Mathur have been current on the event.

She accused the federal government of not fulfilling its promise of offering employment to the youth in Uttar Pradesh.

“Five years have passed and yet they failed to provide jobs to unemployed youth,” Priyanka Gandhi mentioned.

In Agra’s Kheragarh, Priyanka Gandhi campaigned for Congress candidate Ramnath Sikarwar.

Priyanka Gandhi distributed wrist bands of the get together’s marketing campaign “ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon” amongst ladies.

A lot of folks turned up on the event.

Sharing his expertise, a celebration supporter mentioned he by no means noticed such crowd for any political chief in 40 years in Kheragarh.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is printed from a syndicated feed.)